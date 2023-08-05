Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $4.06 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.25% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.32.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

