Alliance Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

NASDAQ META opened at $310.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,116. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

