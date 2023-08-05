Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 4,283 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCHO opened at $47.99 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
