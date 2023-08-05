Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 310 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $31,757,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $32,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $7,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $695.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $650.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $731.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.