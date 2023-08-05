Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,646 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

