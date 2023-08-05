Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.