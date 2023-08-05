Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

