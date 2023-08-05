Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.84 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of AMR traded up $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. 584,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,754. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,617,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

