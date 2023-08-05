Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.84 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of AMR traded up $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. 584,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,754. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
