Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

