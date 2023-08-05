Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.73%.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
