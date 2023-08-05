Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Alphatec has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.