Alpine 4 (ALPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 11th.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

