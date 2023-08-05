Alpine 4 (ALPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 11th.
Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Alpine 4 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
Alpine 4 Company Profile
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.
