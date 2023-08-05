Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the software’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.57.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $339,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $339,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,608 shares of company stock worth $19,998,751. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.