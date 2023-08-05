Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $339,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $339,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $36,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,608 shares of company stock worth $19,998,751. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.