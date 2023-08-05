Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.71.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 153,128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,936,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

