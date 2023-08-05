Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $154.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.66 on Friday, reaching $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,936,512. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.