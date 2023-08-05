Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.71.

Shares of AMZN traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. 153,128,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,936,512. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

