Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 153,128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,936,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

