Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. 240,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,456,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.