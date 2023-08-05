Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $73.00 at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Insider Activity

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,456,000 after buying an additional 972,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,629,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Ameresco by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.