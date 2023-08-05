American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 4.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $165.41. 2,256,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,834. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

