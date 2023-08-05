AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $737,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 3.1 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.