Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

