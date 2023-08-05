Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT at $25.57

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 13.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.