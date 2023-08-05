Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09.
Several research firms recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
