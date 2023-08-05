Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.