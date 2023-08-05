Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.