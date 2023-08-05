APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

APA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,579. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

