APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 846,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Insider Activity at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

