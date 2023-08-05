APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
APi Group Stock Performance
APG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 846,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.57.
Insider Activity at APi Group
In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of APi Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
