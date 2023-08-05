APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. APi Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at APi Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in APi Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

