Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

