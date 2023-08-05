Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARI. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,537,625,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

