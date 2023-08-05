Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.05 million and $509,254.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.