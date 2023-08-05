Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Shares of APO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,126,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

