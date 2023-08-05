Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2 %

APO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

