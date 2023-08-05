Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,413. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

