Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.16–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.72 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.16)-$(1.10) EPS.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 621,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Appian by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $349,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

