Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.16)-$(1.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $538-543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.72 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.11.

APPN stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.55. 621,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $57.47.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 99.85% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

