Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 million-$136.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.25 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.10 EPS.

Appian Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 621,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

