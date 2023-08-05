Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,956,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,037,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

