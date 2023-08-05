Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

