Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 167.66%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

