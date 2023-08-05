Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.