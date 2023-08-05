Argus Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $155.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $140.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

