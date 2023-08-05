Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

ANET stock opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

