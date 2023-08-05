Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.10 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002963 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,716,552 coins and its circulating supply is 174,716,436 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.