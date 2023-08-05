Ark Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Ark has a market cap of $49.96 million and $34.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,725,550 coins and its circulating supply is 174,726,334 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

