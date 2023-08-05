Arko Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Arko Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ARKO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
