Arko Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Arko Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 254.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

