Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 72,358 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 188,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $17.10 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

