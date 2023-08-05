Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

