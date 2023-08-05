Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,183 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf makes up 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 202,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Down 0.8 %

RAFE opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

