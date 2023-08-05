Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 869 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.28 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average of $235.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 226.41%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

