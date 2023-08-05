Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77. 3,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.